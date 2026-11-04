ideaForge Technology shares: Drone stock jumps 5%; delivers 48% YTD returns | Should you buy after Q2 Results 2026?

ideaForge Technology shares | Drone stock to buy: IdeaForge Technology shares have been rising for the last three straight sessions. The drone maker company's stock has risen from ₹628.50 to ₹685 per share on the NSE in the last three straight sessions, delivering around a 9% return to shareholders. ideaForge Technology's share price opened at ₹655 per share on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹694.80 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. By 10:45 AM, ideaForge's share price was around ₹690 apiece on the NSE, up around 5% against the previous close of ₹661.65. In YTD, ideaForge shares have risen from Rs
According to stock market experts, ideaForge shares are rising after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026. They said the drone company has swung to profitability after reporting losses in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company was a loss-maker in the previous quarter as well. They said that ideaForge Technology shares are eligible for a re-rating and we can expect a strong upside in the near term.
Decoding the Q2 Results 2026 of ideaForge Technology Ltd, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The company has become a profitable venture after reporting net loss in the previous financial year in the same quarter. The company had reported a net loss of ₹2.60 crore in the previous quarter also. After swinging into profitability, the stock is a strong re-rating candidate, and a strong upside in the stock can be expected if the company continues to report strong earnings in the upcoming quarters.”
The drone market company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.46 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared to a net loss of ₹19.6 crore in the same quarter last year and recovering sequentially from a net loss of ₹2.6 crore in Q1 FY27.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.