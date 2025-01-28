IDFC first, Axis, ICICI, HDFC other bank and financial services stocks rise on RBI liquidity Boost

Stock Market today- IDFC first Bank , Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, other banks and financial services stocks ained in the morning trades on Tuesday. The RBI liquidity Boost measures lifted the market sentiments.

The Nifty Bank Index gained more than 1% led by AU Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and others which saw their share prices rise up to 3%

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank share prices rising more than 2% led the rebound in the benchmark Nift50 Index which gained up to 0.6% in the morning trades. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv with gains of more than 1% were also among drivers of the index

The Nifty financial Services index also gained more than 1.4% in the morning trades.

The gains were led by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd that saw its share price rise more than 3%.