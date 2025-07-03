IDFC First Bank declares record date for 2.50% dividend. Details here

IDFC First Bank Dividend: IDFC First Bank's board of directors on Thursday, July 3, declared that the record date for its 2.50% dividend as Friday, July 11, 2025, according to an exchange filing.

“The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2025 had considered and recommended dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. In this regard, kindly note that the record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, 11 July 2025,” said IDFC First Bank in a BSE filing on Thursday.

A record date is the cut-off date that helps the company decide which shareholders are eligible for a dividend issue. Every potential investor has to buy into the stock before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the upcoming dividend payout.

IDFC First Bank Dividend Details The private lender, in its exchange filing on April 26, announced that the bank's board of directors has decided to consider a dividend issue of ₹0.25 (2.5% of the face value) per equity share with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank (“Board”) at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and recommended dividend of ₹ 0.25/- (2.50% of face value) per equity share of face value of ₹ 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank,” IDFC First Bank had said in an earlier BSE filing.

This means that every eligible shareholder up to the record date will receive a dividend payment of ₹0.25 per share for every share they own of the bank.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Trend IDFC First Bank shares closed 0.54% higher at ₹77.64 in Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹77.22 at the previous market close. The bank's record date for the dividend issue was announced during the afternoon session of the Indian stock market today.

Shares of the private bank have given stock market investors more than 189% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 4.25% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IDFC First Bank shares have gained 20.64%, and are up 7.29% in the last five sessions. The shares hit their 52-week high mark at ₹82.09 on July 4, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹52.50, touched on April 7, 2025.

The private sector bank's market capitalisation was at ₹56,943.71 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday.

