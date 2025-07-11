IDFC First Bank dividend 2025 record date today. Details here

IDFC First Bank dividend: IDFC First Bank shares will trade ex-dividend today when the Indian stock market opens on Friday. The board of directors has declared a ₹0.25 per share interim dividend, and the record date for the same has been fixed at 11 July 2025. The private bank has already informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the interim dividend and the record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment.

IDFC First Bank dividend July 2025 IDFC First Bank had informed about the dividend move in April to the Indian exchanges, saying, “We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank (“Board”) at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and recommended dividend of ₹ 0.25/- (2.50% of face value) per equity share of face value of ₹ 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.”

IDFC First Bank dividend 2025 record date Later, in July 2025, IDFC First Bank informed the exchanges about the dividend record date, saying, "The Board at its meeting held on April 26, 2025 had considered and recommended a dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. In this regard, kindly note that the record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, July 11, 2025."

IDFC First Bank dividend history According to IDFC First Bank dividend history, available on the BSE website, the private lender is trading ex-dividend after a gap of nearly seven years. The last time IDFC First Bank shares traded ex-dividend was on 23 July 2018, when the list of eligible shareholders was finalised for the payment of a final dividend of ₹0.75 apiece.