IDFC First Bank Dividend: Private sector lender's board recommends dividend of ₹0.25 per share for FY25

Livemint
Published26 Apr 2025, 05:18 PM IST
IDFC First Bank recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share . (Image: Pixabay)

IDFC First Bank Dividend: The private sector lender's board recommends dividend of 0.25 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders. The record date of the dividend is not fixed yet.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and recommended dividend of 0.25/- (2.50 per cent of face value) per equity share of face value of 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required,” said IDFC First Bank in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges 

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 05:18 PM IST
