IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank among top stock picks by Angel Broking

''The bank's non-performing assets (NPAs) have remained steady over the past few years with Gross NPA for Q3FY21 at 3.38% while Net NPA ratio stood at 1.14%. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at the end of Q3FY21 stood at ~67% which we believe is adequate. Restructuring book is expected to be at ₹1,500-1,600 crore out of which ₹1,067 crore has already been restructured. This is against earlier expectations of total restructuring of ₹3,000-3,500 crore,'' it said.