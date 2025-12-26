IDFC First Bank fixes board meet date to declare Q3 results. Check details

Saloni Goel
Updated26 Dec 2025, 05:48 PM IST
IDFC First Bank fixes board meet date to declare Q3 results. Check details
IDFC First Bank fixes board meet date to declare Q3 results. Check details(Pexels)

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank on Friday, December 26, announced that its board will meet towards the end of January to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company has fixed Saturday, January 31, as the date for the declaration of its Q3FY26 earnings, according to the exchange filing.

"We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, which shall be subject to Limited Review by the Joint Statutory Auditors," IDFC First Bank said in a statement today.

The lender also added that the trading window for dealing in securities of IDFC First Bank would remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives, etc,. from January 01, 2026, till February 02, 2026 and shall re-open thereafter as part of the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the bank.

IDFC First Bank Q2 results

During the second quarter of FY26, IDFC First Bank had reported a 75.5% rise in net profit to 352.3 crore, compared to 200.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total interest income rose nearly 11% to 9,936.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from 8,956.9 crore in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 6.78% YoY to 5,113 crore.

IDFC First Bank share price trend

Shares of IDFC First Bank have risen 24% in the last three months and 38% in a year, significantly outperforming the BSE barometer Sensex, which is up 5% and 8%, respectively during the same period.

On a longer time frame of five years, IDFC First Bank has emerged as a multibagger stock, surging 137%.

On Friday, IDFC First Bank share price ended 1.07% higher at 85.12.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
