Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IDFC First Bank likely to raise 3,000 crore via QIP

Private sector bank, IDFC First Bank is reportedly planning to raise 3,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP), reported CNBC TV 18 citing sources.

The report suggests that the private lender is likely to raise funds via QIP on October 3. Mint could not independently verify the report. So far, there has been no official announcement by the bank.

According to the report, the QIP price is likely to remain around 90-91 per share. It comes at a 3-4 percent discount to the closing price of 94.25 on October 3. In August this year, shareholders in the bank had approved fund raising in the company's annual general meeting.

In 2021, the bank had launched a QIP in that year as well. At that time, the isssue price was fixed at 57.35 per share. At that time, the banking firm had allotted 52.31 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers to raise 3,000 crore.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST
