IDFC First Bank Q1 earnings preview: Asset quality to remain stable on deposit growth, improved margins

IDFC First Bank Q1 earnings preview: The board of directors of IDFC First Bank has fixed a meeting on 26 July 2025 to consider and approve the private lender's unaudited standalone and consolidated Q1 results 2025. According to stock market experts, IDFC First Bank is expected to report customer deposit growth supported by a strong funding base during the April to June 2025 quarter. The private lender's NPA is also expected to improve. However, the bank's profit will depend on how much it has to set aside as provisions, especially for its microfinance loans, which had caused some trouble last year.

IDFC First Bank Q1 results 2025 preview Speaking from the market expectations from IDFC First Bank Q1 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "IDFC First Bank Q1 results are expected to be +ve driven by strong business growth supported by top-quality service levels and excellent corporate governance. Customer Deposits will likely show steady double-digit growth supported by a robust funding base. Asset quality is also expected to remain stable, with a decline in Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA). Key commentary by management to emphasise the importance of raising deposits and deposits, which should support its growth trajectory, is likely to be a key concern."

Seema Srivastava, a professional CA, also said that IDFC First Bank's Q1 FY26 results are anticipated to showcase steady performance, underpinned by strong core operating profit growth.

Asked about the market expectations from IDFC First Bank Q1 results 2025, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "The market expectations are centred around whether the bank can build on its high-margin retail franchise while addressing the cost pressures visible in recent quarters. The bank closed FY25 with one of the strongest net interest margins among private lenders, at 5.95% in Q4, owing to its retail-heavy loan book and focus on small ticket deposits. However, a slight sequential dip in NIM cannot be ruled out with funding costs remaining elevated during the April- June quarter."

On what to look for in IDFC First Bank Q1 earnings, Gaurab Goel said, "Loan growth is likely to remain healthy, in the range of 12 to 14 per cent year-on-year, with retail loans and credit cards continuing to drive expansion. However, the bank's profit will depend on how much it has to set aside as provisions, especially for its microfinance loans, which had caused some trouble last year. Asset quality is expected to remain steady, with gross NPA hovering below 2 per cent, given the bank's improving collection efficiency and tighter underwriting norms."

Expecting IDFC First Bank Q1 results 2025 better than Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, Gaurav Goel said, "Across the private banking space, peers like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have reported stable performance with strong credit growth but some margin compression due to rising deposit costs. IDFC First Bank, with its growing CASA base and customer franchise, is relatively better placed to defend its margins compared to larger peers, though the cost-to-income ratio remains a key metric to watch."

Gaurav Goel said that IDFC First Bank is expected to post a strong growth-led quarter with stable asset quality. Management's commentary on deposit mobilisation, retail lending outlook, and cost control measures will be crucial in assessing the bank's position for the rest of FY26.

IDFC First Bank share price outlook Speaking on the technical outlook of IDFC First Bank shares, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "IDFC First Bank share price has been maintaining a strong bullish trend and after resisting near the ₹78 zone, it has witnessed a significant slide moving below the important 50-DEMA at ₹71.60 level to weaken the bias and has broken below the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart to anticipate for further slide in the coming days. With the RSI slipping down, the trend has turned weak, and we have the next major support positioned near the 200-period zone at the ₹65 level, which needs to be sustained. For the bias to improve from the current rate, it has to decisively move past the ₹73 zone and thereafter, expect a further upward move."