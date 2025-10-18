IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit surges 75.5% YoY to ₹352 crore, NII up 6.8%. Details here

IDFC First Bank Q2 Results: IDFC First Bank announced the July to September quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The bank reported a 75.5% rise in net profit to ₹352.3 crore in the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to ₹200.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

IDFC First Bank's total interest income rose nearly 11% to ₹9,936.8 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, from ₹8,956.9 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 6.78% in the second quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26 to ₹5,113 crore, from ₹4,788 crore a year ago.

IDFC First Bank Q2 Results: NPAs The lender's percentage of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to gross advances for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year stood at 1.86% compared to 1.92% in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the bank informed, while net NPAs stood at 0.52% for the quarter under review.

IDFC First Bank Q2 Results: Deposits IDFC FIRST Bank serves 35 million customers, with a customer business of ₹5,35,673 crore comprising customer deposits of ₹2,69,094 crores and loans and advances of ₹2,66,579 crores. Customer deposits grew 23.4% YoY and loans 19.7% YoY, the bank said in a release.

Also Read | UltraTech Q2 profit misses analyst estimate on lower volume, higher costs

Reflecting on the results, V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank, said, “The stress in the MFI (microfinance) business was an MFI industry issue and looks like it is behind us. Other than MFI, the asset quality of the Bank has always been stable for over a decade through cycles and continues to be so with Gross NPA at 1.86% and Net NPA at 0.52% as of 30th September 2025."

He added, "On the cost of funds, we expect it to drop from here on. The bank is witnessing improving operating leverage. For instance, in FY25, total Business, i.e. loans and customer deposits, grew by 22.7% YoY, against an increase in Opex of 16.5% YoY. Following on, in H1 FY26, total Business grew by 21.6% YoY, against an Opex (operational expenditure) increase of 11.8% YoY. We hope to sustain this trend.”