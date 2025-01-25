Hello User
IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Net profit likely to fall 30% YoY, NIM likely to grow 17%

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Vaamanaa Sethi

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Private lender IDFC First Bank is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. Analysts anticipate the bank will deliver strong financial results but remain wary of asset quality. 

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025: Net profit likely to fall 30% YoY, NIM likely to grow 17%

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Private lender IDFC First Bank is poised to release its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. While analysts expect the bank to report robust performance, concerns persist regarding asset quality. They highlight ongoing challenges faced by mid-sized private banks like IDFC First Bank, particularly due to their significant exposure to unsecured retail loans and the microfinance (MFI) sector.

25 Jan 2025, 12:09 PM IST IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Private lender to announce Q3 results today

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Private lender IDFC First Bank will be announcing its December quarter results on Saturday, January 25.

