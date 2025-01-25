IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Private lender IDFC First Bank is poised to release its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. While analysts expect the bank to report robust performance, concerns persist regarding asset quality. They highlight ongoing challenges faced by mid-sized private banks like IDFC First Bank, particularly due to their significant exposure to unsecured retail loans and the microfinance (MFI) sector.
25 Jan 2025, 12:09 PM IST
