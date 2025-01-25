IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Net profit likely to fall 30% YoY, NIM likely to grow 17%

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:10 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Update: Private lender IDFC First Bank is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. Analysts anticipate the bank will deliver strong financial results but remain wary of asset quality.