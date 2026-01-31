IDFC First Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 48% YoY to ₹502 crore, interest income rises 11% — Details here

IDFC First Bank Q3 results: IDFC First Bank announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Saturday, 31 January 2026. The company recorded a 48% rise in its standalone net profits to ₹502 crore, compared to ₹339 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The BSE filings showed that the company's interest income rose 11% to ₹10,417 crore for the October to December quarter of the fiscal year ending 2025-26, compared to ₹9,343 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

IDFC First Bank's income from other operations witnessed a 19% increase to ₹2,125 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹1,779 crore in the same period a year ago.

The institutional lender's total expenses for the October to December quarter witnessed a 12% rise to ₹10,508 crore, compared to ₹9,363 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the standalone statements.

NPA Snapshot IDFC First Bank's non-performing assets portion witnessed a 25 basis point fall to 1.69% in the October to December quarter, compared to 1.94% of the same period of the previous financial year, according to the company's stock exchange filings.

Although the overall gross NPA dropped, the net NPA rose 1 basis point to 0.53%, compared to 0.52% in the same period of the previous quarter, the filings showed.

Advertisement

The company's retail banking segment, along with the wholesale banking and treasury operations, contributed the most to the rising income for the quarter.

IDFC First Bank share price IDFC First Bank shares closed 0.04% higher at ₹83.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹83.47 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results on Saturday.

Shares of IDFC First Bank have given stock market investors more than 76% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 48% returns in the last three years, according to the exchange data.

IDFC First Bank stock has gained 36.46% in the last one-year period, but has lost 2.46% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. NSE data shows that the stock is trading 0.61% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

Shares of IDFC First Bank hit their 52-week high level at ₹87 on 2 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹52.46 on 7 April 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹71,782.06 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee