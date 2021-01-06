IDFC First Bank Q3 update: Retail deposits surge 100%

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday provided an update for the quarter ended December, 2020. IDFC First Bank shares were trading 6.68% higher in late trade on BSE. Retail deposits of the Bank increased 100% Y-o-Y and 18% Q-o-Q, it said in a regulatory filing.

Here are the highlights:

-Customer Deposits of the Bank increased to Rs. 77,289 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 54,631 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 41%). This was Rs. 69,368 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 11%).

-Retail Deposits (CASA and Term Deposits) of the Bank increased to Rs. 58,435 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from ₹29,267 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 100%). This was Rs. 49,610 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 18%).

-Wholesale Deposits of the Bank decreased to Rs. 18,854 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 25,364 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY degrowth of 26%). This was Rs. 19,758 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ degrowth of 5%).

-Top 20 Depositors as a % of Customer Deposits has reduced from 23.0% as of 31 December 2019 to 9.7% at 31 December 2020. This was 12.4% as of 30 September 2020.

-Average CASA ratio (on average deposit for the quarter) for Q3-FY21 was 44.6% as compared to 20.9% for Q3 FY20 and 36.5% for Q2 FY21. CASA ratio on outstanding deposits as on 31 December 2020 was 48.4%.

-The Overall Funded Assets of the Bank increased to Rs. 1,10,499 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 1,09,698 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 0.7%). This was at Rs. 1,06,828 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 3%).

-Retail Funded Assets increased to Rs. 66,635 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 53,685 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 24.1%). This was at Rs. 59,860 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 11.3%).

-Retail Funded Assets, including the PSL Buyouts where the underlying assets are retail in nature, constitutes 64% of the overall Funded Assets as on 31 December 2020.

