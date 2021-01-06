Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IDFC First Bank Q3 update: Retail deposits surge 100%
IFDC First Bank shares were higher in late trade

IDFC First Bank Q3 update: Retail deposits surge 100%

2 min read . 03:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Retail deposits (CASA and term deposits) of the bank increased to Rs. 58,435 crore as on 31 December 2020
  • IDFC First Bank shares on BSE were trading over 6% higher in late trade

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday provided an update for the quarter ended December, 2020. IDFC First Bank shares were trading 6.68% higher in late trade on BSE. Retail deposits of the Bank increased 100% Y-o-Y and 18% Q-o-Q, it said in a regulatory filing.

Here are the highlights:

-Customer Deposits of the Bank increased to Rs. 77,289 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 54,631 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 41%). This was Rs. 69,368 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 11%).

-Retail Deposits (CASA and Term Deposits) of the Bank increased to Rs. 58,435 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from 29,267 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 100%). This was Rs. 49,610 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 18%).

-Wholesale Deposits of the Bank decreased to Rs. 18,854 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 25,364 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY degrowth of 26%). This was Rs. 19,758 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ degrowth of 5%).

-Top 20 Depositors as a % of Customer Deposits has reduced from 23.0% as of 31 December 2019 to 9.7% at 31 December 2020. This was 12.4% as of 30 September 2020.

-Average CASA ratio (on average deposit for the quarter) for Q3-FY21 was 44.6% as compared to 20.9% for Q3 FY20 and 36.5% for Q2 FY21. CASA ratio on outstanding deposits as on 31 December 2020 was 48.4%.

-The Overall Funded Assets of the Bank increased to Rs. 1,10,499 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 1,09,698 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 0.7%). This was at Rs. 1,06,828 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 3%).

-Retail Funded Assets increased to Rs. 66,635 Cr as on 31 December 2020 from Rs. 53,685 Cr as on 31 December 2019 (YoY growth of 24.1%). This was at Rs. 59,860 Cr as on 30 September 2020 (QoQ growth of 11.3%).

-Retail Funded Assets, including the PSL Buyouts where the underlying assets are retail in nature, constitutes 64% of the overall Funded Assets as on 31 December 2020.

