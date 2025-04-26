IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Profit may drop 46% YoY on elevated provisions, NII seen up 13%; dividend eyed

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Private sector lender IDFC First Bank is set to announce its Q4 results today, 26 April. The board of directors of IDFC First Bank will consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 as well as for the full financial year 2024-2025. Along with the IDFC First Bank Q4 results today, the bank’s board will also consider the recommendation of dividend in its meeting.

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Preview

IDFC First Bank is expected to witness a sharp year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter due to elevated provisions and asset quality challenges. While the bank’s net interest income (NII) is expected to grow, net interest margin (NIM) may contract due to interest reversals.

Analysts expect IDFC First Bank’s business growth to be healthy, but see a slight deterioration in asset quality ratios. The bank’s management commentary on microfinance exposures and outlook on recovery will be watched. On Friday, IDFC First Bank share price ended 2.19% lower at ₹66.15 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the Q4 results today.

