IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Profit may drop 46% YoY on elevated provisions, NII seen up 13%; dividend eyed

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Private sector lender IDFC First Bank is set to announce its Q4 results today, 26 April. The board of directors of IDFC First Bank will consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 as well as for the full financial year 2024-2025. Along with the IDFC First Bank Q4 results today, the bank’s board will also consider the recommendation of dividend in its meeting.
IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Preview
IDFC First Bank is expected to witness a sharp year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter due to elevated provisions and asset quality challenges. While the bank’s net interest income (NII) is expected to grow, net interest margin (NIM) may contract due to interest reversals.
Analysts expect IDFC First Bank’s business growth to be healthy, but see a slight deterioration in asset quality ratios. The bank’s management commentary on microfinance exposures and outlook on recovery will be watched. On Friday, IDFC First Bank share price ended 2.19% lower at ₹66.15 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to our IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live: IDFC First Bank’s Pre-provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP) during the March quarter is expected to rise supported by non-interest income. The bank’s PPOP is likely to grow 12.2% to ₹1,867 crore from ₹1,664 crore, YoY, as per estimates by Axis Securities. On a sequential basis, NII is estimated to grow 6.2% from ₹1,759 crore in the December quarter.
IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live: IDFC First Bank is expected to see a sharp fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. According to Axis Securities’ estimates, the bank’s net profit in Q4FY25 may fall 46.2% to ₹389 crore from ₹724 crore in the year-ago period. The drop in net profit is likely on the back of rising provisions and asset quality challenges.
IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live: IDFC First Bank Q4 results are expected to be mixed, with a sharp year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit and a growth in net interest income (NII), with margin likely to be under pressure. Analysts expect IDFC First Bank’s business growth to be healthy, but see a slight deterioration in asset quality ratios.
IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Live: IDFC First Bank’s board will also consider the recommendation of dividend in its meeting along with the Q4 results today, 26 April.
“...the meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board’) of the Bank, scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, we wish to inform you that the Board at the said meeting will, inter-alia, also discuss and consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25,” IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.