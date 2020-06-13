Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IDFC First Bank raises nearly 2,000 crore via preferential allotment of share
1 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 01:08 AM IST PTI

  • Stock of IDFC First Bank closed 4.02 per cent up at 25.90 apiece on BSE
  • Promoter IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd bought 34,49,76,282 shares, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

NEW DELHI : IDFC First Bank on Friday said it has raised nearly 2,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis to its promoters and various other financial services players. 

"The duly authorized committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today, i.e. June 12, 2020, has approved the allotment of 86,24,40,704 equity shares ...at a price of 23.19 per equity share (including premium of 13.19 per share), to the allottees on preferential basis," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Promoter IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd bought 34,49,76,282 shares, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd which subscribed to 25,87,32,212 shares in the private sector bank.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Limited and Dayside Investment Ltd had allotments of 8,62,44,070 shares each.

Stock of IDFC First Bank closed 4.02 per cent up at 25.90 apiece on BSE.

