IDFC First Bank raises nearly 2,000 crore via preferential allotment of share

"The duly authorized committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today, i.e. June 12, 2020, has approved the allotment of 86,24,40,704 equity shares ...at a price of ₹23.19 per equity share (including premium of ₹13.19 per share), to the allottees on preferential basis," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.