IDFC First Bank Q4 profit hits record high of ₹803 cr, to raise ₹5,000 cr funds3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:26 PM IST
IDFC First Bank garnered a strong Q4FY23 with highest ever quarterly net profit and robust growth in net interest income (NII). The lender is confident in delivering strong financial performance here on.
IDFC First Bank witnessed strong growth in earnings for the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender's net profit in Q4FY23 more than doubled to ₹803 crore which is the highest ever in a quarter, while recording double-digit growth in net interest income (NII). At the bank, customers' deposits and loan books stood strong.
