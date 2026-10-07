IDFC First Bank share: 30% rally in 6 months! Experts see more upside after Q2FY27 business update | Target, stop-loss

IDFC First Bank share price target | Stock to buy today: IDFC First Bank shares are one of those rare stocks that have delivered whopping returns in the financial year 2026-27. The banking stock remained under the selling pressure in the first quarter of 2026 i.e. from January to March, but IDFC First Bank share price started showing upside movement after entering the FY27, and it has remained an ideal ‘buy on dips’ stock for Dalal Street bulls.
According to stock market experts, the bull run in the IDFC First Bank shares are expected to continue after the strong Q2FY27 business update. They said that the private lender has done well in retail lending, deposits, and CASA. So, the stock may continue the uptrend. They said that the IDFC First Bank share price is looking strong on the technical chart and may soon touch the ₹86.50-per-share level.
The private lender reported strong Q2FY27 business with strong growth in lending and deposits. The lender has also improved its CASA.
Decoding the IDFC First Bank Q2FY27 business update, Jefferies India report says, “For Sep-Qtr, IDFC First Bank reported 30% growth in loans, 26% in deposits & 20% in Casa. These compare with 21%, 18% & 25% in the Jun-qtr. LDR stands at 90%.”
The global investment bank said that growth rates were boosted by $3.6bn in FCNR-B deposits, of which $2.6bn was via loans; adjusted for these, loans grew by 20% and deposits by 14%. The bank has utilised FCNR-B deposits to repay deposits & CDs; LCR has improved from 116% in June to 125%. According to the bank, asset quality remains strong. Our FY27e for loans & deposits is at 20% & 23%.
Expecting the bull run in IDFC First Bank share price to continue, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “IDFC First Bank shares are looking bullish on the weekly and the monthly chart. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹79.50 for the immediate target of ₹86.”
On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can buy the stock at the current market price and continue buying on dips, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹77.50 for the target of ₹86 in the near term.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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