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IDFC First Bank share: 30% rally in 6 months! Experts see more upside after Q2FY27 business update | Target, stop-loss

IDFC First Bank reported strong Q2FY27 business with 30% growth in loans, 26% deposits, and 20% in CASA

Asit Manohar
Published7 Oct 2026, 09:08 AM IST
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IDFC First Bank shares have been on an uptrend after entering the financial year 2026-27.
IDFC First Bank shares have been on an uptrend after entering the financial year 2026-27.(Photo: AI-generated for educational purpose only)
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IDFC First Bank share price target | Stock to buy today: IDFC First Bank shares are one of those rare stocks that have delivered whopping returns in the financial year 2026-27. The banking stock remained under the selling pressure in the first quarter of 2026 i.e. from January to March, but IDFC First Bank share price started showing upside movement after entering the FY27, and it has remained an ideal ‘buy on dips’ stock for Dalal Street bulls.

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According to stock market experts, the bull run in the IDFC First Bank shares are expected to continue after the strong Q2FY27 business update. They said that the private lender has done well in retail lending, deposits, and CASA. So, the stock may continue the uptrend. They said that the IDFC First Bank share price is looking strong on the technical chart and may soon touch the 86.50-per-share level.

IDFC First Bank shares | What Q2FY27 business hints at?

The private lender reported strong Q2FY27 business with strong growth in lending and deposits. The lender has also improved its CASA.

Decoding the IDFC First Bank Q2FY27 business update, Jefferies India report says, “For Sep-Qtr, IDFC First Bank reported 30% growth in loans, 26% in deposits & 20% in Casa. These compare with 21%, 18% & 25% in the Jun-qtr. LDR stands at 90%.”

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The global investment bank said that growth rates were boosted by $3.6bn in FCNR-B deposits, of which $2.6bn was via loans; adjusted for these, loans grew by 20% and deposits by 14%. The bank has utilised FCNR-B deposits to repay deposits & CDs; LCR has improved from 116% in June to 125%. According to the bank, asset quality remains strong. Our FY27e for loans & deposits is at 20% & 23%.

IDFC First Bank share price target

Expecting the bull run in IDFC First Bank share price to continue, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “IDFC First Bank shares are looking bullish on the weekly and the monthly chart. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at 79.50 for the immediate target of 86.”

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On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can buy the stock at the current market price and continue buying on dips, maintaining the stop-loss at 77.50 for the target of 86 in the near term.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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