IDFC First Bank share dips. Opportunity to buy ahead of Q4 results 2025 date?

Private lender IDFC First Bank share price edged lower in Thursday's trading session ahead of its March quarter earnings announcement on April 24. At 10:05 am, IDFC First Bank shares were trading at 67.83 apiece.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Apr 2025, 11:23 AM IST
(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 11:23 AM IST
