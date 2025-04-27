IDFC First Bank share: Is it a stock to buy after Q4 results 2025?

IDFC First Bank share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the private lender announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, April 26.

IDFC First Bank share price closed at 2.45 per cent lower at ₹65.99 per share on Friday ahead of the results announcement. The stock has gained over 15.89 per cent in over a month.

IDFC First Bank Q4 results 2025 IDFC First Bank reported its January–March quarter results for the financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), posting a 58% decline in standalone net profit to ₹304 crore, down from ₹724.3 crore in the same period last year.

IDFC First Bank reported a 9.8% rise in its net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest paid—at ₹4,907.1 crore, up from ₹4,468.9 crore in the same period last year.

The lender's total income for the quarter grew to ₹11,308 crore, compared to ₹9,861 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, interest income climbed to ₹9,413 crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹8,219 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The board has also recommended a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio slightly improved to 1.87% from 1.88% a year ago. Likewise, its net NPAs, or bad loans, decreased to 0.53% from 0.60% in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, the bank's total provisions, excluding taxes, doubled to ₹1,450 crore from ₹722 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For FY25, the bank's net profit fell by 48% to ₹1,525 crore, compared to ₹2,957 crore in the previous year, primarily due to challenges in the microfinance sector.

“IDFC FIRST Bank's Q4 FY25 performance shows mixed results. Excluding microfinance business, core operating profit grew 19.9% YoY in Q4 FY25 and 30.6% YoY in FY25, indicating the bank's resilience and growth potential. Overall, the bank's performance reflects its efforts to navigate challenges and focus on long-term growth,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

IDFC First Bank share price - should you buy or sell? According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, IDFC First Bank had been under sustained time-wise and price-wise correction since September 2023, after testing a high of ₹100.70 mark.

“A strong technical positive emerged with the formation of a double bottom pattern near the ₹52.50 level earlier this month, on both the daily and weekly charts which has triggered a sharp turnaround in sentiment. This classic bullish reversal pattern signaled a potential exhaustion of the prior downtrend. Triggered by the bullish patttern, the stock experienced a sharp rally, gaining over 31.50% in a short period to test a recent high of ₹69.08,” Sachdeva added.

She further explained that the rapid nature and magnitude of the recent rally suggest the stock may be due for a period of consolidation or profit-booking in the near term.

"A retracement towards ₹61, around 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from ₹52.46 to ₹69.08, appears likely. This zone is expected to act as a strong support, attracting fresh buying interest.

From a medium-term perspective, the broader trend remains bullish. Once consolidation plays out, the stock has the potential to resume its upward trajectory, with a target of ₹76 and then ₹90 eventually in the long term," Sachdeva added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.