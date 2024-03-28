IDFC First Bank share price declines more than 3% on bulk deal news reports
Stock Market today: IDFC First Bank share price declined more than 3% in the intraday trades on Thursday on the bulk deal news reports.
IDFC First Bank share prices decline more than 3% on Thursday during the intraday trades on a day when benchmark indices gained more than 1%. The Nifty Banking index was up 0.8% while the Nifty Private Bank index was up 0.59%. The Banking peers as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank , Kotak Bank , RBL Bank , gained up to 1.5%. Only Axis Bank was marginally down.
