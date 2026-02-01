IDFC First Bank share price dips 2.5% after Q3 results 2026: Is it an opportunity to buy?

IDFC First Bank's shares dropped 2.5% on February 1, after the release of its third quarter results for FY26.

Saloni Goel
Updated1 Feb 2026, 10:59 AM IST
V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank.
V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank.

IDFC First Bank share price: Shares of private lender IDFC First Bank shed 2.5% on Sunday, February 1, following the announcement of its third quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), even as the lender posted a 48% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit.

IDFC First Bank share price fell to 81.42 apiece as against the previous close of 83.55.

IDFC First Bank Q3 results

The lender, on Saturday, reported a 48.05% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit to 503 crore. The profit rose 42.64% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The net interest income (NII) jumped to 5,492 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from 4,902 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Also Read | IDFC First Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 48% YoY to ₹502 crore

Its net interest margin came in at 5.76%, down 28 bps YoY but higher than expectations. IDFC reported a beat on NIM and fees, lower MFI and non-MFI slippage, but higher opex in Q3FY26, said Nuvama Research.

NIM improved by 17bp QoQ to 5.76%, driven by a 12bp reduction in CoF, the brokerage noted, adding that it expects NIM in Q4 to improve to 5.85% from 5.76% QoQ.

Commenting on the IDFC First Bank Q3 results, V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, said, “We are seeing a strong business momentum across all our main lines of business, including lending, deposits, wealth management, transaction banking, etc. Our asset quality has improved with GNPA at 1.69% and Net NPA at 0.53% as of 31st December 2025. On the cost of funds, we expect it to further drop from here because of the recent revision in savings rates, which will enable us to expand our lending franchise.”

Also Read | Cupid to MCX: 27 stocks offer multibagger gains of up to 450% since last Budget

MFI slippage decreased 39% QoQ while non-MFI slippage fell 4%. MSME and mortgage reported an uptick in NPL. Overall, GNPL decreased from 1.86% to 1.69%.

Should you buy IDFC First Bank stock?

Against this backdrop, Nuvama Research has a ‘HOLD’ rating on IDFC First Bank, with a target price of 80 on the stock. IDFC shall use the recent savings, it said.

IDFC First Bank has confirmed a bullish breakout from a seven-week cup and handle formation near 82, supported by above-average volumes that signal strong institutional participation, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment.

“The stock is now consolidating around the breakout zone, indicating healthy absorption rather than profit-taking. Price structure remains constructive, with higher lows intact and short-term averages holding firm, reflecting improving trend strength across timeframes. This pause is building energy for the next leg higher, keeping risk–reward favorable as long as the stock sustains above the breakout area,” Jain opined.

A decisive continuation move post-consolidation can reopen momentum and set the stage for a retest of fresh all-time highs near the 100 mark, he said, adding that any failure to hold 82 would delay, but not structurally damage, the broader bullish setup.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IDFC First BankQ3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketBank Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIDFC First Bank share price dips 2.5% after Q3 results 2026: Is it an opportunity to buy?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.