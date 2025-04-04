IDFC First Bank share price dips after Q4FY25 business update. Opportunity to buy?

IDFC First Bank share price declined over 2% on Friday, reversing half of previous session’s gain, after the private lender reported its business update for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25). IDFC First Bank shares fell as much as 2.78% to ₹58.68 apiece on the BSE.
At 9:40 AM, IDFC First Bank shares were trading 2.40% lower at ₹58.91 apiece on the BSE.
(To be updated)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.