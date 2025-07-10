IDFC First Bank share price edges higher ahead of the dividend record date.

IDFC First Bank share price edged over 0.5 per cent higher to ₹77.97 apiece in Thursday's trading session ahead of the dividend record record date.

The private banking stock opened at ₹77.60 apiece on July 10, as compared to previous close of ₹77.45 on Wednesday. IDFC First Bank share price has gained over 9 per cent in a month and 28 per cent in six months despite volatile market.

IDFC FIRST Bank dividend 2025 details IDFC FIRST Bank Limited had announced a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors has approved this dividend, and the record date has been set as Friday, July 11, 2025.

“ The Board at its meeting held on April 26, 2025 had considered and recommended dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. In this regard, kindly note that the record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, July 11, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing dated July 3.

This implies that all eligible shareholders as of the record date will be paid a dividend of ₹0.25 for each share they hold in the bank.

As of March 31, 2025, customer deposits rose 25.2% year-on-year to ₹2,42,543 crore, up from ₹1,93,753 crore the previous year. Retail deposits recorded an even higher growth of 26.4% YoY, reaching ₹1,91,268 crore compared to ₹1,51,343 crore as of March 31, 2024. This surge highlights the bank’s expanding customer base and enhanced efforts in attracting deposits from the Retail segment.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4 FY25 increased by 9.8% YoY to ₹4,907 crore, from ₹4,469 crore in Q4 FY24. On a yearly basis, NII grew by 17.3%. Despite this, the bank’s net profit dropped significantly to ₹304 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹724 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full fiscal year, net profit declined 48.4% YoY to ₹1,525 crore, mainly due to ongoing challenges in the microfinance segment.

