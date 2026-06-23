IDFC First Bank share price falls over 2% amid weak sentiment in Indian stock market

IDFC First Bank share price declined over 2% on Tuesday, snapping its three-day gaining run, amid a selloff in the broader Indian stock market today. IDFC First Bank shares dropped as much as 2.75% to ₹78.46 apiece on the BSE.
The sentiment in the broader Indian stock market today remained weak. The benchmark BSE Sensex crashed more than 500 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.7% to below 24,000 level. Selling in banking stocks also dragged the Bank Nifty index nearly 1% lower.
Trading volumes in IDFC First Bank shares also spiked, with around 2 crore equity shares changing hands on the stock exchanges.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior IAS officer for allegedly embezzling ₹60.54 crore from the accounts of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB), maintained with IDFC First Bank.
Pankaj Aggarwal, then Principal Secretary in the Department of School Education and Department of Agriculture in the Haryana government, was arrested on Monday after it emerged in the probe that accounts were opened in the bank’s Chandigarh Sector 32 branch in violation of the Haryana government guidelines, and later funds were transferred to it in excess of limits, PTI reported.
The case is part of the CBI investigation into ₹657 crore of embezzlement from the accounts of the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration maintained at IDFC First Bank.
The total loss caused to the Haryana government by the illegal transactions is ₹504 crore, while in Chandigarh’s case, it is ₹153 crore, the CBI Spokesperson said.
IDFC First Bank share price has risen 14% in one month and has rallied over 30% in three months. The banking stock has fallen 7% in six months, while it has gained 11% in one year. IDFC First Bank shares have surged 36% in five years.
At 1:10 PM, IDFC First Bank share price was trading 2.00% lower at ₹79.07 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.