IDFC First Bank share price falls over 2%; last date to buy ahead of Q4 results 2025

IDFC First Bank share price declined more than 2% on Friday ahead of the Q4 results. IDFC First Bank shares plunged as much as 2.88% to ₹65.68 apiece on the BSE.

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank will announce its Q4 results on Saturday, April 26. The board of directors of IDFC First Bank will consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 as well as for the full financial year 2024-2025 tomorrow.

The bank’s board will also consider the recommendation of dividend in its meeting on 26 April.

“...the meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board’) of the Bank, scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, we wish to inform you that the Board at the said meeting will, inter-alia, also discuss and consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25,” IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As Saturday is a stock market holiday, investors have only today to buy IDFC First Bank share price ahead of Q4 results. Here’s what to expect from IDFC First Bank Q4 results.

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Preview IDFC First Bank is expected to see a sharp year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter on elevated provisions, while its net interest margin (NIM) may contract due to interest reversals.

The bank’s business growth is expected to remain healthy, while asset quality ratio may deteriorate slightly and cost ratios are likely to remain elevated, analysts said.

According to Axis Securities, IDFC First Bank’s net profit in Q4FY25 may fall 46.2% to ₹389 crore from ₹724 crore, YoY. Net interest income (NII) is estimated to rise 12.8% to ₹5,039 crore from ₹4,469 crore, YoY.

The bank’s Pre-provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP) during the March quarter is expected to grow 12.2% YoY to ₹1,867 crore, supported by non-interest income.

Provisions in Q4FY25 are likely to remain elevated at ₹1,359 crore, up 1.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), and up 88.2% YoY.

On the asset quality front, IDFC First Bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) as a percentage of gross advances during the March quarter is expected to rise to 2% from 1.9% in the December quarter, according to estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

Net NPA ratio in Q4FY25 is also expected to rise to 0.6% from 0.5% QoQ.

IDFC First Bank’s advances and deposit growth momentum is likely to remain healthy. Deposit growth is estimated by 24.7%, while loan growth is seen at 20.4% during the quarter ended March 2025.

Should you buy IDFC First Bank shares ahead of Q4 results? Brokerage firm MOFSL has a ‘Neutral’ rating on IDFC First Bank shares with a target price of ₹65 apiece.

On the technical front, IDFC First Bank share price has seen a decent upmove from ₹54 level recently.

“The price-wise correction in IDFC First Bank shares seems limited. The stock has strong support around ₹60-62 levels. Traders can apply buy on dips approach in IDFC First Bank shares as any dip towards the support level can be used a s buying opportunity. The target for the IDFC First Bank stock is around ₹71 level,” said Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd, IDFC First Bank share price is currently in a consolidation phase with key support at ₹64 and resistance near ₹70.

“A breakout above ₹70 could trigger an upward move toward ₹74 – 76 levels. Momentum indicators like RSI are stable, suggesting strength. Traders may consider buying on dips or above ₹70, with a stop loss placed at ₹61,” Arora said.

IDFC First Bank share price has rallied 15% in one month, and the stock is up 2.4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, IDFC First Bank shares have fallen 21%. However, the stock has gained 12% in two years and delivered exceptional multibagger returns of 195% in five years,

At 11:30 AM, IDFC First Bank shares were trading 2.23% lower at ₹66.12 apiece on the BSE.