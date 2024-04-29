IDFC First Bank share price falls over 5% after Q4 net profit dips on higher provisions. Time to buy?
IDFC First Bank’s net profit in Q4FY24 declined by 10% to ₹724 crore from ₹803 crore in the year-ago quarter, dragged by a substantial rise in provisions.
IDFC First Bank share price traded over 5% lower on Monday after the private lender announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24. IDFC First Bank shares declined as much as 5.64% to ₹80.05 apiece on the BSE.
