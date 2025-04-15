IDFC First Bank share price gains as board to consider raising funds this week

  • IDFC First Bank share price rose over 2% after announcing a board meeting on April 17, 2025, to consider raising funds through eligible securities. The bank reported a 22.7% YoY increase in total business and significant growth in loans and advances.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published15 Apr 2025, 09:45 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price gains as board to consider raising funds this week
IDFC First Bank share price gains as board to consider raising funds this week

IDFC First Bank share price rose over 2% on Tuesday's session after the bank announced that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, April 17, 2025, to evaluate and approve a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of eligible securities on a preferential basis.

“the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, interalia, to consider and if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of eligible securities of the Bank on preferential basis,” said IDFC First Bank in an exchange filing.

On the Q4FY25 business update front, IDFC First Bank reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total business (including loans & advances and customer deposits), climbing from 3,94,718 crore as of March 31, 2024, to 4,84,394 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Loans & advances saw a robust growth of 20.3 percent YoY, rising from 2,00,965 crore in the same quarter last year to 2,41,848 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the growth rate was 4.7 percent, indicating steady credit growth and enhanced lending activity.

IDFC First Bank share price today

IDFC First Bank share price today opened at 60.99 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 61.21, and an intraday low of 60.01 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, IDFC First Bank share prices are trading flat, and currently trading around its previous swing high of 61, next momentum move would be seen on a close above 61 above which prices would extend upmove towards 67, immediate support is at 57.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said that IDFC First Bank share price has flashed a strong technical signal with a bullish Marubozu candle on the weekly chart—often a sign that a meaningful bottom is in place. This pattern suggests a shift in momentum, hinting that the recent downtrend may be losing steam.

The immediate move appears to be a classic dead cat bounce, potentially lifting the stock toward the 65 mark. But this may not just be a short-lived rebound. If follow-through buying sustains, the bounce could evolve into a medium-term recovery, with 84 as the next key level on the radar.

