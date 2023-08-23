IDFC First Bank share price rose almost two per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹93.63 in intraday trade on BSE, looking set to extend the winning streak into the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday. The stock has been in a strong bullish phase for over a year now.

Data show that the stock has surged over 110 per cent in the last one year against an 11 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. On a monthly basis, the stock has been in the green since April 2023.

The lender reported a net consolidated profit of ₹765 crore for Q1FY24, up 61 per cent from ₹474 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The net interest income of the bank grew 36 per cent from ₹2,751 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,745 crore in Q1FY24.

The core operating profit of IDFC First Bank was up by 45 per cent to ₹1,427 crore from ₹987 crore during Q1FY23. The net interest margin grew year on year from 5.77 per cent in Q1FY23 to 6.3 per cent in Q1FY24 but declined marginally from 6.4 per cent recorded during the previous quarter.

Read more: IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹765 crore; asset quality improves

Mint talked to fundamental and technical analysts to understand what one should do with the stock at this juncture. Here's what they said:

Fundamental views

Jehan Bhadha, Senior-AVP, Equity Research – Retail, Nirmal Bang

Bhadha pointed out that IDFC First Bank has transformed from a predominantly wholesale bank saddled with higher NPAs to a diversified and digital-oriented retail bank, both on the assets and liability sides.

Bhadha added that the bank has repaired its balance sheet, stress-tested the retail portfolio during Covid, plugged product gaps and is now set for the next level of growth driven by commercial banking, credit cards, and home loans. It has invested well in digital capabilities, branch and product expansion, and has a presence across retail products.

"We believe the reinvigorated retail-heavy bank is now well-poised to deliver strong loan growth (nearly 25 per cent CAGR) and gain market share. This coupled with industry-best margins (6 per cent+) and reduction in cost-to-income ratio (from 71 per cent to 66 per cent by FY26E) should lead to a higher RoA (return on assets) of 1.4 per cent and RoE (return on equities) of 15 per cent in FY26E compared to 1.1 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, in FY23," said Bhadha.

"We are positive on the future prospects of the bank and expect the stock to compound at 20-25 per cent in the coming years. We value the bank at 2 times its Sep 25E BV, deriving a target of ₹110 per share," Bhadha said.

Raj Vyas, VP of Research, Tejimandi

As the bank's advances have become really very diversified so the movement or odd behaviour in any one business does not really significantly alter the credit performance of the bank on an overall basis which Vyas believes is positive.

"We think IDFC First Bank is well poised to deliver healthy growth led by secured retail, and commercial banking growth. This will be aided by a strong pickup in profitability, due to the replacement of high-cost borrowings, lower operational costs, stable margins and healthy non-interest income," said Vyas.

Technical views

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

Parekh observed that the stock has currently indicated a breakout above ₹90 with a positive bullish candle pattern on the daily chart to strengthen the trend further. With volume participation on the rise once again, it is anticipated to rise further with ₹87 as the immediate support zone as of now.

"One can make a fresh entry. With the overall bias strong and as there is much upside potential visible, we expect the next upside near-term target to be at around ₹98-99 levels," said Parekh.

"With the overall chart pattern looking good and attractive, for the longer term timeframe, one can expect ₹110 and thereafter ₹145 as the target levels, as per our trend-based Fibonacci levels and can maintain the stop loss of 50EMA value," Parekh said.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

On the monthly chart, this counter is in the process of making a bearish butterfly structure near ₹101-102 which would act as a massive resistance zone in the near future, said Patel.

Additionally, on a daily timeframe, RSI is trying to make some negative divergence. "Short-term traders can buy near ₹90-92 levels with a stop loss of ₹86 on a daily closing basis and the target would be ₹101-102," Patel said.

View Full Image IDFC First Bank technical chart

Read all market-related news here

IDFC FIRST BANK More Information

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.