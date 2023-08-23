IDFC First Bank share price hits record high, up over 110% in last one year; is it still a buy?4 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:36 PM IST
IDFC First Bank share price hits an all-time high, surging 110 per cent in the last one year; analysts remain optimistic about future growth.
IDFC First Bank share price rose almost two per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹93.63 in intraday trade on BSE, looking set to extend the winning streak into the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday. The stock has been in a strong bullish phase for over a year now.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started