IDFC’s growth hits a speed bump. Is the stock’s bounce-back at risk?

FY25 saw the trend continue. The bank paid off ₹7,000 crore of high-cost borrowings during the year, and plans on retiring them almost entirely by FY26. Meanwhile, customer deposits have expanded by 25.2%. Thanks to deposit growth outpacing credit growth, the incremental credit-deposit (CD) ratio for the fiscal moderated to 76.1%. A lower CD ratio creates room for profitable credit growth by sidestepping the need to supplement funds with high-cost borrowings. The bank’s cost of funds stood at 6.48% – among the lowest in mid-cap banks. Its net interest margin (NIM) was at 6.1%.