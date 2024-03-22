IDFC First Bank share price in focus after MD & CEO gifts 7 lakh equity shares to 5 people not related to him
IDFC First Bank informed that its Managing Director & CEO V. Vaidyanathan gifted 7,00,000 equity shares of the company held by him on March 21 to five people without consideration.
IDFC First Bank shares will be in focus on Friday after the company’s Managing Director gifted 7 lakh equity shares to five people not related to him.
