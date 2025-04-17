Mint Market

IDFC First Bank share price in focus as board approves ₹7,500 crore fundraise

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Apr 2025, 09:19 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price has been in focus during Thursday's trading session following the approval of a proposal to raise as much as 7,500 crore through the issuance of preferential shares to associated companies of Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The bank announced in an exchange filing that its Board of Directors has approved a preferential equity capital issue (CCPS) worth about 4,876 crore to Currant Sea Investments B.V., an affiliate of the global growth investor Warburg Pincus LLC, and approximately 2,624 crore to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) managed by its Private Equities Department.

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 09:19 AM IST
