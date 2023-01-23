IDFC First Bank share price jumps after Q3FY23 results. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on IDFC First Bank share price rally, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "IDFC First Bank share price are surging on strong Q3 numbers. The private lender has reported 115 per cent jump in PAT on YoY basis, which has gone down well among the Dalal Street bulls. Those, who have this banking stock in portfolio are advised to hold it for further target of ₹70 levels. However, if someone is looking to enter in IDFC First Bank scrip, they can buy the counter at current levels and keep on accumulating till the stock is sustaining above ₹52."

