IDFC First Bank share price: Should you buy this stock before Q4 results 2025?

IDFC First Bank share price: Shares of IDFC First Bank witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls after the private lender announced its Q4FY25 business update. During the January to March 2025 quarter, IDFC First Bank reported sequential growth in loans and deposits. The private lender reported improved funding costs as its CASA deposits increased by 4.60%. However, its CASA ratio stood at around 47%, and its credit-deposit ratio was above 90%, which shows a challenge in the over provisions and asset quality. However, the market estimates positive Q4 results 2025 from IDFC First Bank on 26 April 2025.

IDFC First Bank Q4 results 2025 preview Speaking on IDFC First Bank'sBank's Q4 results 2025 preview, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "After a strong Q4FY25 business update, the market estimates better Q4 results in 2025 on a QoQ basis, driven by improved loans and deposits. The private lender is expected to give improved CASA deposits, signalling growth in containing the cost of funding."

On reasons that are fueling better IDFC First Bank Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivasta, the certified CA at SMC Global Securities, said, "IDFC First Bank's loans grew 4.7% QoQ, deposits increased by 6.7%, CASA deposits rose by 4.6%, the CASA ratio stood at 46.9%, and the credit-deposit ratio was 93.8% in FY25." However, Seema Srivasta maintained that IDFC First Bank faces concerns over provisions and asset quality. Those with a high-risk appetite may consider adding IDFC First Bank shares to their stock portfolio.

IDFC First Bank share price target 2025 Speaking on IDFC First Bank's share price outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "IDFC First Bank share has flashed a strong technical signal with a bullish Marubozu candle on the weekly chart—often a sign that a meaningful bottom is in place. This pattern suggests a shift in momentum, hinting that the recent downtrend may be losing steam. The immediate move appears to be a classic dead cat bounce, potentially lifting the stock toward the ₹65 mark. But this may not just be a short-lived rebound. If follow-through buying sustains, the bounce could evolve into a medium-term recovery, with ₹84 as the next key level on the radar."

"The Marubozu formation adds weight to the bullish case, showing buyers dominated the entire week. As long as the recent lows hold, sentiment could improve quickly, attracting fresh interest from traders and medium-term investors. Keep an eye on volumes and price action near ₹65 for early signs of trend continuation," Jain added.

IDFC First Bank Q4FY25 business update IDFC First Bank posted a 22.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in total business (loans & advances and customer deposits), rising from ₹3,94,718 crore as of March 31, 2024, to ₹4,84,394 crore as of March 31, 2025. Loans & advances experienced a significant growth of 20.3 per cent YoY, increasing from ₹2,00,965 crore in the March quarter last year to ₹2,41,848 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the growth stood at 4.7 per cent, reflecting consistent credit expansion and increased lending activity.

Simultaneously, customer deposits thrived, rising from ₹1,93,753 crore as of March 31, 2024, to ₹2,42,546 crore by March 31, 2025, marking an impressive YoY growth of 25.2 per cent. The QoQ growth stood at 6.7 per cent, highlighting a steady inflow of deposits and improved customer confidence in the bank's offerings.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits also showed strong momentum, growing from ₹94,768 crore as of March 31, 2024, to ₹1,18,260 crore by March 31, 2025, reflecting a YoY growth of 24.8 per cent. The QoQ growth of 4.6 per cent further demonstrated stable deposit mobilisation.

Despite the increase in CASA deposits, the CASA Ratio remained stable at 46.9 per cent as of March 31, 2025, compared to 47.2 per cent in March 2024 and 47.7 per cent in December 2024. This indicates a balanced deposit mix while ensuring liquidity and cost-effective funding.