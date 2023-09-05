Stock market today: IDFC First Bank shares remained in base building mode for near one year after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. However, the banking stock made its bottom at around ₹31 apiece levels on NSE in June 2022. After that, the banking stock has been in uptrend for more than one year and in these near 15 months, IDFC First Bank share price has ascended to a new peak of ₹100.70 apiece levels during early morning deals, hitting the three digit figure for the first time since IDFC First Bank shares listed on Indian bourses. While breaching ₹100 mark and climbing to a new peak, IDFC First Bank shares ascended from ₹31 to ₹100.70 apiece levels in near 15 months, delivering around 225 per cent return to its shareholders in stock market rebound after Russia-Ukraine crisis .

While climbing to a new peak of ₹100.70 and hitting the elite ₹100 apiece stock, IDFC First Bank Ltd went on to hit the market cap of ₹65,285.32 crore and become one of the 10 most valuable Indian bank on Dalal Street. While entering this elite club of listed Indian banks, IDFC First Bank edged out Union Bank of India and Canara Bank from the list of 10 most valuable Indian bank from market cap perspective.

As per the information available on BSE website, other nine stocks in the elite club are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI and Punjab National Bank (PNB). HDFC Bank lead the club with a market cap of ₹11,90,972.36 crore. ICICI Bank is placed at second spot with a market cap of ₹6,76,886.10 crore while SBI is placed at third spot with a market cap of ₹5,13,656.04 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank is at fourth spot with a market cap of ₹3,50,262.72 crore.

However, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that IDFC First Bank shares may continue its uptrend in near term. Bagadia said that those who have IDFC First Bank shares in portfolio should continue to hold the scrip for near term target of ₹110 to ₹1115 apiece levels. However, he advised strict stop loss at ₹91 levels.

In last one month, IDFC First Bank share price has delivered over 12 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, IDFC First Bank share price has ascended from around ₹57 to ₹100.70 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 70 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, IDFC First Bank shares have appreciated from around ₹61 to ₹100.70 per share levels, clocking to the tune of 60 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, this banking stock has surged from near ₹50 to ₹100.70 per share levels, delivering multibagger return to its shareholders. Likewise, in post-Covid rebound, this banking stock has surged from around ₹19 to ₹100.70 apiece levels, delivering around 430 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.