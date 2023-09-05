IDFC First Bank share touches ₹100 mark. Joins HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank in this elite club2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 02:32 PM IST
IDFC First Bank shares reach a new peak at ₹100.70 apiece, becoming one of the top 10 most valuable Indian banks listed on Dalal Street
Stock market today: IDFC First Bank shares remained in base building mode for near one year after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. However, the banking stock made its bottom at around ₹31 apiece levels on NSE in June 2022. After that, the banking stock has been in uptrend for more than one year and in these near 15 months, IDFC First Bank share price has ascended to a new peak of ₹100.70 apiece levels during early morning deals, hitting the three digit figure for the first time since IDFC First Bank shares listed on Indian bourses. While breaching ₹100 mark and climbing to a new peak, IDFC First Bank shares ascended from ₹31 to ₹100.70 apiece levels in near 15 months, delivering around 225 per cent return to its shareholders in stock market rebound after Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started