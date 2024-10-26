IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

  • IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but its net profit may dip due to high provisioning

Asit Manohar
Updated26 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Experts say immediate support for IDFC First Bank shares is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61, whereas immediate resistance is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76.
Experts say immediate support for IDFC First Bank shares is ₹61, whereas immediate resistance is ₹76.

Q2 results today: Ahead of the announcement of Q2 results 2024 on Saturday, IDFC First Bank's share price witnessed intense selling pressure last week. In the previous five straight sessions, IDFC First Bank share price nosedived from around 71.55 apiece on the NSE to 65.57 per share, logging over 8 per cent weekly loss.

According to stock market experts, IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but its net profit may dip due to high provisioning. The bank's advances and deposits are expected to rise, but the net profit may dip both YoY and quarterly due to a rise in the provisions. They said immediate support for IDFC First Bank shares is placed at 61, whereas immediate resistance is placed at 76.

IDFC First Bank Q2 results 2024 preview

On market estimates regarding IDFC First Bank's Q2 results 2024, Axis Securities said, "IDFC First Bank's advances and deposit growth momentum is looking strong. The private lender's NII growth will remain healthy, and NIMs could see a slight moderation QoQ. However, Asset Quality could witness slight deterioration due to appreciation in the credit cost during the July to September 2024 quarter."

Axis Securities said that IDFC First Bank might report a 4.30 per cent rise in NII on a Q-o-Q basis, whereas the NII numbers may rise 24 per cent YoY in the July to September 2024 quarter. The brokerage said that IDFC First Bank's provisions might increase by 15.40 per cent sequentially, whereas they may rise by around 117 per cent YoY. This rise in provisions may put the bank's net profit under pressure.

IDFC First Bank share price target

Speaking on the outlook of IDFC First Bank shares, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “IDFC First Bank shares have immediate support placed at 61 whereas it is facing immediate hurdle at 76. On breaching below 61, we may see the scrip going down to 52 apiece level. Likewise, breaking above rs 76, IDFC First Bank's share price may touch the 84.50 per share mark. So, IDFC First Bank shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 61 apiece. Fresh investors are advised to wait for a breakout above 76 on a closing basis.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.000.00
    Chennai
    79,481.000.00
    Delhi
    79,633.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.