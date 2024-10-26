Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

Asit Manohar

  • IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but its net profit may dip due to high provisioning

Experts say immediate support for IDFC First Bank shares is 61, whereas immediate resistance is 76.

Q2 results today: Ahead of the announcement of Q2 results 2024 on Saturday, IDFC First Bank's share price witnessed intense selling pressure last week. In the previous five straight sessions, IDFC First Bank share price nosedived from around 71.55 apiece on the NSE to 65.57 per share, logging over 8 per cent weekly loss.

According to stock market experts, IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but its net profit may dip due to high provisioning. The bank's advances and deposits are expected to rise, but the net profit may dip both YoY and quarterly due to a rise in the provisions. They said immediate support for IDFC First Bank shares is placed at 61, whereas immediate resistance is placed at 76.

IDFC First Bank Q2 results 2024 preview

On market estimates regarding IDFC First Bank's Q2 results 2024, Axis Securities said, "IDFC First Bank's advances and deposit growth momentum is looking strong. The private lender's NII growth will remain healthy, and NIMs could see a slight moderation QoQ. However, Asset Quality could witness slight deterioration due to appreciation in the credit cost during the July to September 2024 quarter."

Axis Securities said that IDFC First Bank might report a 4.30 per cent rise in NII on a Q-o-Q basis, whereas the NII numbers may rise 24 per cent YoY in the July to September 2024 quarter. The brokerage said that IDFC First Bank's provisions might increase by 15.40 per cent sequentially, whereas they may rise by around 117 per cent YoY. This rise in provisions may put the bank's net profit under pressure.

IDFC First Bank share price target

Speaking on the outlook of IDFC First Bank shares, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “IDFC First Bank shares have immediate support placed at 61 whereas it is facing immediate hurdle at 76. On breaching below 61, we may see the scrip going down to 52 apiece level. Likewise, breaking above rs 76, IDFC First Bank's share price may touch the 84.50 per share mark. So, IDFC First Bank shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 61 apiece. Fresh investors are advised to wait for a breakout above 76 on a closing basis."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
