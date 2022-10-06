IDFC First Bank shares hit 52-week high. Yes Bank share rises 10% in 2 days

According to stock market experts, IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank shares are ascending due to strong business update for Q2FY23. They said that strong business update by IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank has worked as catalyst for already bullish market on banking and financial sector due to rising interest rate regime. They said that IDFC First Bank has given breakout at ₹53.75 apiece levels and it may go up to ₹60 apiece levels in short term. Similarly, they said that Yes Bank shares are facing minor hurdle at ₹18 apiece levels and on breakage of this hurdle it may go up to ₹22 apiece levels. However, they maintained that IDFC First Bank is better placed in comparison to Yes Bank shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}