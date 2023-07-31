IDFC First Bank shares jump after Q1 results. Buy or wait for profit booking?3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST
IDFC First Bank shares have risen from ₹52 to ₹86.10 apiece levels in FY24
Stock market today: IDFC First Bank shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals on Monday. IDFC First Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹85.75 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 2 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. According to stock market experts, IDFC First Bank shares are rising due to positive Q1 results announced by the private lender on Saturday. They said that IDFC First Bank has reported business growth as per the market expectations whereas it has managed to beat market estimates on NPA and margins improvement front.
