Stock market today: IDFC First Bank shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals on Monday. IDFC First Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹85.75 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 2 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. According to stock market experts, IDFC First Bank shares are rising due to positive Q1 results announced by the private lender on Saturday. They said that IDFC First Bank has reported business growth as per the market expectations whereas it has managed to beat market estimates on NPA and margins improvement front.

On why IDFC First Bank shares are rising today, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "IDFC First Bank shares are rising today due top positive Q1 numbers declared by the private bank on Saturday. The private bank has reported business growth in sync with the street estimates whereas its NPA and margins have improved much higher than the market estimates."

Why IDFC First Bank shares are rising today?

Expecting further rise in IDFC First Bank shares, Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, "IDFC Fist Bank shares are looking positive and it may go up to ₹92 and then ₹95 in near term. Those, who have IDFC First shares in stock portfolio are advised to hold the scrip for further upside maintaining stop loss at ₹80 apiece levels."

For advice to fresh investors, Saurabh Jain of SMC Global said, "Despite strong Q1 result, I would advice fresh investors to wait for some correction as the stock has risen from around ₹52 apiece levels to all time high of ₹86.10 apiece on NSE in FY24. So, one should wait for some correction and then enter. In last three to four months, IDFC First Bank shares' valuations has risen by near 50 per cent and hence fresh entry is advisable only after 10-15 per cent correction from current levels."

IDFC First Bank share price target

On advice to fresh investors in regard to IDFC First Bank shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "IDFC First Bank shares have strong support placed at ₹70 apiece levels and has strong resistance placed at ₹95. So, fresh entry can be made around ₹75 to ₹78 levels maintaining stop loss below ₹70. The stock may become highly bullish after breaching its current hurdle placed at ₹95 apiece levels. After breaching this hurdle, the stock may go up to ₹105 levels in short term."

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that IDFC First Bank share price may go to ₹130 levels in medium term and around ₹140 levels in long term.

IDFC First Bank Q1 results 2023

IDFC First Bank reported a net consolidated profit of ₹765 crore, 61% up from ₹474 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The net interest income of the bank grew 36% from ₹2,751 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,745 crore in Q1FY24.

During the April-June quarter, the core operating profit of IDFC First Bank was up by 45% to ₹1427 crore from ₹987 crore during Q1FY23. The net interest margin grew year on year from 5.77% in Q1FY23 to 6.3% in Q1FY24 but declined marginally from 6.4% recorded during the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.