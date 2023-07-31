IDFC First Bank shares jump after Q1 results. Buy or wait for profit booking?

For advice to fresh investors, Saurabh Jain of SMC Global said, "Despite strong Q1 result, I would advice fresh investors to wait for some correction as the stock has risen from around ₹52 apiece levels to all time high of ₹86.10 apiece on NSE in FY24. So, one should wait for some correction and then enter. In last three to four months, IDFC First Bank shares' valuations has risen by near 50 per cent and hence fresh entry is advisable only after 10-15 per cent correction from current levels."