IDFC First Bank shares rally after highest-ever profit in Q1. Should you buy?

Shares of IDFC First Bank rallied more than 8% to ₹40 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the bank reported its highest ever net profit of ₹474 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, mainly driven by lower provisioning and higher income, up 38% from the previous quarter of March 2022. The private sector lender had posted a net loss of ₹630 crore in the year-ago quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}