IDFC First Bank shares rise 3% after RBI clears merger with IDFC Fin Holding; Should you buy?
Over the last month, the stock of this private sector lender has shown a growth of over 6 percent, slightly trailing the 8 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex
IDFC First Bank's shares rose over 3 percent, reaching a day's high of ₹92.33 per share on December 19, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval of the merger between IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company with the bank.
