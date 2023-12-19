comScore
IDFC First Bank shares rise 3% after RBI clears merger with IDFC Fin Holding; Should you buy?

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Over the last month, the stock of this private sector lender has shown a growth of over 6 percent, slightly trailing the 8 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex

IDFC First Bank Premium
IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's shares rose over 3 percent, reaching a day's high of 92.33 per share on December 19, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval of the merger between IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company with the bank.

Over the last month, the stock of this private sector lender has shown a growth of over 6 percent, slightly trailing the 8 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex. Previously, IDFC First Bank's shares had achieved a 52-week high of 100.74 per share on September 5, 2023.

As per the filing with the exchange, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expressed its approval for the composite scheme of amalgamation, contingent upon adherence to the specified terms and conditions.

"The scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter-alia including approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal and the respective shareholders of the companies involved in the scheme," the filing read.

The merger is contingent upon obtaining statutory and regulatory approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal, as well as the approval of the respective shareholders of the companies involved, as stated by the bank.

The merger was announced on July 3 and will see IDFC First Bank issuing 155 shares against every 100 shares of IDFC.

Previously, the financial institution had disclosed a strong momentum in loan growth, registering an impressive 26.1 percent year-on-year increase in the July-September quarter. This notable growth was predominantly propelled by advances in home loans, automotive financing, and rural finance.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities revised the growth rates and value of the bank to 1.9x. “ With H2FY24 expected to remain strong, we revise our estimates for advances growth upwards and value the bank at 1.9x FY25E ABV. With the festive season  in H2FY24 and with H2 seasonally being better than H1, we believe advances growth would be better in H2FY24," the brokerage firm said in its report.

 

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 06:07 PM IST
