IDFC First Bank shares rise 85% in 6 months. Expert predict 100% return in 2023

Speaking on the reason for being bullish on IDFC First Bank shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Due to hawkish interest rate regime, like any other Indian bank, IDFC Bank is expected to benefit from rise in its retail banking business. Apart from this, it has exposure in corporate funding as well. After ease in dollar index, corporates are expected to look at local lending sources as overseas lending has become dearer. So, IDFC First Bank is expected to benefit on both retail and corporate banking front and hence market is expecting sharp improvement in its margins in upcoming quarterly numbers."

