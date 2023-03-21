IDFC First Bank shares rise after IDFC announces plans to complete merger in FY231 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Axis Capital Ltd has been appointed for fairness opinion on the share exchange ratio
Shares of private sector lender IDFC First Bank rose 1.38 per cent to ₹55.05 apiece during Tuesday's early trade after parent IDFC Ltd announced its plans to complete the merger with its unit during the current fiscal, barring unforeseen circumstances.
