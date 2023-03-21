“IDFC First Bank has been delivering well on its guidance across parameters. With balance sheet restructuring largely done, pedalling growth with entry in new segment (digital, gold, personal loans and credit cards) is in focus. Key variable to drive further improvement in return ratios is improvement in CI ratio from current 73.3% to targeted 55% in FY25E. Thus, strong retail execution, steady credit cost and improving efficiency should drive RoE at 10-12% in FY24-25E and thus valuation," the note said.