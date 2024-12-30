Three reasons why IDFC First Bank might be undervalued
Summary
- IDFC First Bank has underperformed NIFTY 500 over five years despite 14x retail deposit growth, a 47% CASA ratio, and shrinking infrastructure finance. Profitability challenges hold back its true potential.
Over the past 23 quarters and more, IDFC First Bank has staged a remarkable turnaround. Led by chief executive V. Vaidyanathan, the management has delivered on nearly every metric set out in December 2018, when IDFC Ltd merged with Capital First.