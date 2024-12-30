Three reasons why IDFC First Bank might be undervalued

The bottom-line

For IDFC First Bank, profitability remains the missing piece. The two critical levers driving this are its cost-to-income ratio and credit costs. Given that improvements in the cost-to-income ratio are expected to materialize gradually over the next 2-3 years, coupled with ongoing stress in the unsecured retail segment, the market appears to be discounting both the banking sector as a whole and IDFC First Bank specifically.